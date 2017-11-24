Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 23
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
Otherkin – ‘Come On Hello’
Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels & Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’
Le Boom – ‘Don’t Need It Now’
Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’
DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’
REWS – ‘Violins’
Pixies – ‘Debaser’
Go Swim – ‘Call Sign’
Mount Kimbie (feat: Andrea Balency) – ‘You Look Certain I’m Not So Sure’
New Order – ‘Tuti Frutti’
202s – ‘Soul Don’t Boogie’ (Lights DC Mix)
Healyum – ‘Cheap Alcohol’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Hour 2:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
Ghostpoet (feat: EERA) – ‘Dopamine If I Do’
Loma – ‘Black Willow’
Bonzai – ‘Bodhran’
Beastie Boys (feat: Santigold) – ‘Do’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win’
Stoat – ‘Don’t Play No Game That I Can Win’
Stoat – ‘Acunamanacana’
Favourite Sons – ‘Pretty Young Blood’
Anna Of The North – ‘Someone’
King Bones – ‘Party Animals’
U2 – ‘Electrical Storm’
David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’
Ealadha – ‘Bathe’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Domesticated Animals’