MILEY CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY IN STYLE

Miley Cyrus turns 25 today and she seems to be having a blast celebrating!

 

Today is also Thanksgiving in the US but it seems Miley is a keen to celebrate herself too.

She shared her suitably glam birthday outfit on Twitter:

Brought us inside her top-notch birthday decoration game:

and it seems like her fiancé Liam Hemsworth hasn’t slouched in the birthday gift department either!

Happy Birthday Miley and in honour of Thanksgiving let’s play the most American pop song ever:

 

 

 