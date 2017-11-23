MILEY CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY IN STYLE
Miley Cyrus turns 25 today and she seems to be having a blast celebrating!
Today is also Thanksgiving in the US but it seems Miley is a keen to celebrate herself too.
She shared her suitably glam birthday outfit on Twitter:
Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF ❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕 Happy B-day to me you grumpy fucks! ❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/hP3jVlGuV1
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
Brought us inside her top-notch birthday decoration game:
It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
and it seems like her fiancé Liam Hemsworth hasn’t slouched in the birthday gift department either!
My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/9eNPiNUeQ0
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
Happy Birthday Miley and in honour of Thanksgiving let’s play the most American pop song ever: