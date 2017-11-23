CAMILA CABELLO DOESN’T LOVE SOCIAL MEDIA

Despite regular posts it seems Camila Cabello isn’t a fan of social media!

Her post-Fifth Harmony solo career is doing very well with a recent number one the charts here and in the UK with her track Havana.

But Cabello would rather not do the social media thing!

my first album is done and the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware pic.twitter.com/iO1CcHy7mf — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 22, 2017

Speaking to tmrw magazine she confessed “I hate social media, I only go on Twitter to interact with my fans, and you know because it’s part of my job.” adding “It’s part of me representing my work and realistically it’s just a part of today”.

Cabello did admit that it can be useful to raise awareness of social issues she cares about however adding:

“I think in politics you can forget the human side of things, and forget that it’s people with dreams and hopes and families and I feel like that’s how I fight. By using my platform and my medium.”

Still, with her debut album on the horizon we’re sure Camilla will keep on posting to keep us in the loop and to offer us inspirational gems like this: