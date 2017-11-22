Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 21
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Bantum – ‘Move’
David Sitek (feat: Theophilus London) – ‘Groove Me’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Boys Better’
Braxton – ‘Kowloon’
Wastefellow – ‘Enfold You’
Radiohead – ‘I Might Be Wrong’
Alt-J – ‘Hit Me Like That Snare’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’ (Session)
(Session)
interview
Sub Motion – ‘Mr President’ (Session)
U2 – ‘The Blackout’
IBEYI (feat: Kamasi Washington) – ‘Deathless’
Haelos – ‘Breathe’
Hour 2:
Bjork – ‘Human Behavior’
Bjork – ‘Blissing Me’
Liza Flume – ‘What We Call Love’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
W.H. Lung – ‘Want’
Nine Inch Nails – ‘Head Like A Hole’
Royal Blood – ‘Look Like You Know’
Sub Motion – ‘Heads Will Roll’ (Session)
Karen O & The Kids – ‘Capsize’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Maps’
Favourite Sons – ‘Sweet Upon The Vine’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Day One – ‘Waiting For A Break’
Frankenstein Bolts – ‘Night Whispering’