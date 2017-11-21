KIM KARDASHIAN FIRES LONG TIME ASSISTANT

Kim Kardashian has parted ways with her long time assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

Shepherd was working with Kardashian since 2013, has nearly a million Instagram followers and even pops up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

pretty little thing A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Shepherd even got promoted to the role of COO Kardashian West Brands but now People magazine reports that the business relationship is done.

A source tells People “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

please by all means take your time while i try and get out of the car A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The pair had become friends and another told People in a seperate report that this was part of the problem

““It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.”

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have looked at how close Kim and Stephanie had become and also Stephanie’s frustrations with her role.