BREAKING* NIALL HORAN TO PLAY INEC 😍

Following the huge success of Niall Horan’s number 1 album “Flicker” Niall Horan today, has announced he will perform an additional show in Ireland at INEC, Killarney on Saturday, 10th March 2018.

Tickets from €49.50 on sale this Friday at 9am

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 24th November at 9am.

Horan, who has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction, launched his solo career with the singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” which have both achieved Platinum certification (or higher) in numerous markets around the world. “Slow Hands” went straight to Number One in 44 countries. Named as one of the “Best Songs of 2017 So Far” by Billboard, it now has more than 820 million combined streams worldwide. Views of the lyric video exceed 83 million. Horan has been honored with numerous awards in 2017, including People’s Choice, Teen Choice, Radio Disney Music and iHeartRadio MMVA awards.

Don’t miss Niall Horan live INEC, Killarney, Saturday 10th March 2018 with special guests Wild Youth