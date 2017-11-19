Dave Fanning | What was it like to work with Prince?

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Dave spoke to Susan Rogers who worked as a sound engineer for musical artists such as David Byrne, Barenaked Ladies and most famously alongside Prince on the iconic albums Purple Rain and Sign o’ the Times

With Monday around the corner, Cormac Battle had a look at songs about work

And with awards season upon us, Brian Reddin explained why actors love to get their teeth into a political biopic

