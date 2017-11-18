Dave Fanning Show – Morrissey, swearing and DeValera…





On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Eamon Sweeney has been listening to the new Morrissey album ‘Low in High School’ and he gives his verdict.

‘Swearing might seem frivolous, but it’s an incredibly useful part of language, teaching us about how our brains, our emotions and even how our societies work. ‘Swearing Is Good For You’ is a book by Dr. Emma Byrne who chats with Dave about swearing and how it can help to reduce physical pain and help stroke sufferers recover their language.

RTE’s David McCullough talks about his other passion, history, and his new book DeValera Volume 1 – Rise 1882-1932.

Movie critic with the Irish Independent Paul Whitington talks about this weeks new movies including ‘Justice League’ and ‘In The Name of Peace’.