Chris & Ciara, The Best Bits from Saturday’s Show!

Chris and Ciara talked about Bill Gates suggestion of raising chickens for an income – Chris revealed RTÉ are already doing it!

Ciara asked listeners to name Chris’ car – Chris CAR’dashian and Chrissy Chrissy Bang Bang were suggested.

AND the guys shared their enjoyment of Peter Kay’s evangelical performance on last nights Late Late Show.

