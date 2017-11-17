Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 16
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’
Us3 – ‘Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)’
Petite Noir – ‘Noirse’
Fangclub – ‘Loner’
Hole – ‘Malibu’
Cowboy X – ‘Gabbi’ (James Darkin Remix)
Loma – ‘Black Willow’
The Casanova Wave (feat: In The Willows) – ‘Colours Burst (The Joy Of Being)’
Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp & Ghetto Priest) – ‘Lion’d Den’
Depeche Mode – ‘Barrel Of A Gun’
Touts – ‘Bombscare’
And So I Watch You From A Far – ‘The Voiceless’
Hour 2:
Tricky (feat: Martina Toply-Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Tricky (feat: Mina Rose) – ‘Running Wild’
Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’
Young Fathers – ‘Lord’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’
The Avalanches – ‘Subways’
Columbia Mills – ‘This City Doesn’t Feel Like Home To Me’
Mogwai live at AB (Brussels):
‘Crossing The Road Material’
Hunted By A Freak’
‘Don’t Believe The Fife’
Adrian Crowley – ‘Silver Beach Tree’
Liima – ‘David Copperfield’