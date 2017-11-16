Eoghan Chats To Rugby Star Gordon D’Arcy

Ex-Irish international rugby player, Gordon D’Arcy spoke to us about a fundraising raffle he’s involved with by charity Don Bosco, who provide safe, loving homes for over 30 children and young adults who cannot live in their own home and have had to be take into care.
Tickets are €20 for one or three or €40.To enter the draw text the word Donate to 0877203434 and you will receive a link for the raffle.
Gordon also chatted to us about life after rugby, his thoughts on non-nationals joining our international team and he also discussed the Tuesday’s soccer match.