Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 14

U2 – ‘The Fly’

The Academic – ‘In God’s Country’

Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’

The Japanese Popstars – ‘Let Go’

All Tvvins – ‘Darkest Ocean’

Bell X1 – ‘Man On Mir’

Sean X – ‘Tip Toe’

Bass Odyssey – ‘Remote Control Soul’

Jape – ‘The Oldest Mind’

Columbia Mills – ‘The Wall Around Us’

Royseven – ‘We Should Be Lovers’

Sinead O’Connor – ‘Mandinka’

Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Speed To My Side’

Hour 2:

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Jerry Fish – ‘Barefoot & Free’ (James Darkin Remix)

Soule – ‘Love No More’

Fontaines – ‘Hurricaine Laughter’ (Session)

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Stupid Kid’

Paddy Hanna – ‘Mario Lanza’

The Cranberries – ‘Hollywood’

D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’

Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’

Mansun – ‘Mansun’s Only Love Song’

Liima – ‘2-Hearted’

The Frames – ‘Ship Caught In The Bay’

JyellowL – ‘Spooky’