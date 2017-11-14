Taylor Swift helps Jimmy Fallon pay tribute to his mother

Taylor Swift is very busy with the release of her new album Reputation but still managed to help Jimmy Fallon this week.

Swift made a surprise last minute appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night performing New Year’s Day, the closing track of her new LP.

Fallon had missed a week of shows due to the passing of his mother Gloria and paid tribute to her at the start of his show.

A clearly emotional Fallon told a story about squeezing his mother’s hand when he was a child and just before she passed away, telling the audience:

“When we were little, my mum would walk us to the store—me and my sister—and we would hold hands. And she would squeeze my hand three times and say, ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back, ‘I love you, too.’ Last week I was in the hospital, at her side. I grabbed her hand and I squeezed, ‘I love you,’ and I just knew we were in trouble.”

Swift’s New Year’s Day performance contains the lyrics “Squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi” and “Hold on to your memories they will hold on to you” and she was embraced by a visibly upset Fallon at the end of the performance

On Twitter, Questlove the hip-hop icon who performs with The Roots as the show’s house band said:

I’m just realizing Taylor didn’t readjust the song’s lyrics for tonight’s performance. But the narrative literally applies to the words Jimmy spoke of his mother. Wow. You can’t plan these things @taylorswift13 @FallonTonight — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) November 14, 2017

Show producer Mike DiCenzo also did a thread outlining just how moving the evening was for Fallon and those working on the show. DiCenzo explained that Swift was a last minute booking and they’d no idea she’d sing something so fitting for the night in question.

First, a quick word about Taylor Swift. She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. "Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you," Taylor sang. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

Swift announced the first dates for her 2018 Reputation world tour today, here’s hoping an Irish gig is on the cards.