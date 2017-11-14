Dan’s Playlist – Monday, November 13
Dizzee Rascal – ‘Bonkers’
Bantum – ‘Move’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Gomez – ‘Whippin Picadilly’
Doldrums – ‘Hotfoot’
Aine Cahill – ‘Blood Diamonds’
Mansun – ‘The Chad Who Loved Me’
Paul Draper – ‘Feeling My Heart Run Slow’
Broads – ‘Climbs’
Depeche Mode – ‘Policy Of Truth’
Nanu Nanu (feat: Steve Liriks) – ‘The Drop’
MathMan – ‘Coast To Coast’
Grimes (feat: Janelle Monae) – ‘Venus Fly’
Hour 2:
Zwan – ‘Lyric’
Yungblud – ‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me?’
Tommy KD – ‘Step It Out (Intro)’
FreezerRoom – ‘Temptation’
UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’
Columbia Mills – ‘Octopus’
Search Party Animal – ‘Enemies’
St. Vincent – ‘Fear The Future’
St. Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
Chvrches – ‘Lies’
Katie Kim – ‘The Feast’ (James Darkin Remix)
The Tragedy Of Dr Hannigan – ‘Busking Out Payday Loans’
Cut Chemist – ‘Motivational Speaker’