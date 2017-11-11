Dave Fanning Show – Anti-Christmas, Hollywood and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Some people dislike the thoughts of being cooped up over Christmas. Manchan Magan gives some ideas on how to escape the holiday season and head off on an anti-Christmas vacation. So if that’s you, you can pack your bags and head off to anywhere from Ardagh to Mexico.

Have the flood gates opened in Hollywood? Until recently stories of abuse were seen as only rumours but now it’s finally been taken more seriously and because of this, more allegations are likely. Marion McKeon, Journalist, talks about Hollywood post Weinstein.

Tony O’Donoghue is in Copenhagen discussing the World Cup Football Playoffs.

Movie critic with the Independent, Paul Whitington, talks about this weeks new movies including Paddington 2 and The Florida Project.