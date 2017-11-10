Little Hours drop new music video and announce Irish 2018 tour

Donegal’s Little Hours have just announced a Dublin gig and dropped a brand new single…

The video for their track ‘LATER ON’ is taken from their #1 EP ‘TOO MUCH PATIENCE’ and was shot in California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona, watch it below.

Little Hours have also released a string of Irish dates in the Spring of 2018 Button Factory, Dublin – March 23rd , Cyprus Avenue, Cork – April 6th, Roisin Dubh, Galway – April 13th and Dolans Warehouse, Limerick – April 20th.

In addition, the guys will be performing at our now SOLD OUT 2FM XMAS BALL ’17 in aid of ISPCC in the 3 Arena on December the 19th with The Script, The Coronas, Gavin James and more.