The internet react to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘REPUTATION’

Today Taylor Swift released her 6th studio album REPUTATION…

The 15 song record is set to sell 2 million units in its first week and fans and critics are loving it so far. Prior to the release today Taylor had released 4 singles, ‘GORGEOUS’, ‘LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME’ TO, ‘…READY FOR IT’ and ‘CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT’.

Rumour has it, Taylor is planning on keeping the new album off streaming services initially, just to build hype and so it won’t impact her metrics.

Check out the reactions…