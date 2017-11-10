The internet react to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘REPUTATION’

Today Taylor Swift released her 6th studio album REPUTATION…

The 15 song record is set to sell 2 million units in its first week and fans and critics are loving it so far. Prior to the release today Taylor had released 4 singles, ‘GORGEOUS’, ‘LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME’ TO, ‘…READY FOR IT’ and ‘CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT’.

Rumour has it, Taylor is planning on keeping the new album off streaming services initially, just to build hype and so it won’t impact her metrics.

Check out the reactions…

I've been working with pop artists before you were an egg and sperm. This. Is. Pop. #Reputation — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 10, 2017

Taylor Swift's Reputation is like Game of Thrones for me everyone's telling me to listen to it and, for that reason, I won't pic.twitter.com/eMmyNyQxgd — Sammy (@SammyAlbon) November 10, 2017

Every word of 1989 genuinely spoke to my soul when it came out so nothing will ever compare. My life is too calm and drama-free now to connect with #reputation in the same way, but I'm still enjoying it a lot 😍 — Lucy (@LucyJaneWood) November 10, 2017

Who's enjoying TS's Reputation album?👀 The Ed song is very good ! 👏🏻 — Reece Bibby (@NewHopeReece) November 10, 2017

OBSESSED with #reputation already ffs taylor u did it again baby 👏🏼 what a queen — gabriella (@velvetgh0st) November 10, 2017

Me when it’s pay day & #reputation is running through my earbuds.⚡️ @taylorswift13, YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/7MzoMeRTi8 — Kerry Wallace (@k_kathleen09) November 10, 2017

my dumbass really thought reputation was going to be a flop yet miss tea swift never fails to amaze me pic.twitter.com/yJstLkcyHy — stranger sania (@jacobpercIta) November 10, 2017

Taylor Swift said everything she needed to say with #reputation her way. The last laugh is hers. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 10, 2017

People who don’t understand Taylor don’t deserve to understand the album #reputation — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) November 10, 2017

God I want to be in a club that’s playing #reputation exclusively. Nothing else. Just Reputation. @taylorswift13 what have you done to me 😂😂🎉🥂 — Whitney 🐍 (@whitneylou13) November 10, 2017