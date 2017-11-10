Hip Hop legends Remy Ma and Lil Kim team up on new track

After announcing a recent deal with Columbia Records, Remy Ma has returned with a brand new single “Wake Me Up,” featuring Lil Kim.

On the new track Remy said…

“I wanted to pay homage to Kim, she is the Madonna of the hip-hop world to me. When I called her, I told her, “Listen, I want you on this record, but I want you to just be Kim. I want you to be girl that was squatting down in the leopard thong, I want you to be that Kim.'”

Listen to the two legends team up below…