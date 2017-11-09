Steve Aoki and Celine Dion performed an EDM remix of ‘MY HEART WILL GO ON’ together

We never thought we’d say this but….Steve Aoki and Celine Dion have teamed up…

The pair came together for a surprise performance at a benefit show for Omnia Nightclib’s Las Vegas Victims Fun in the US the other night.

Steve has been dropping his remix of the ‘TITANIC’ song ‘MY HEART WILL GO ON’ in his set for a good few years. But this was the first time he was joined on stage with the legend herself, Celine Dion.

Check out the video…