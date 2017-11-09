MØ releases brand new video for ‘WHEN I WAS YOUNG’
MØ has just released her video for the track ‘WHEN I WAS YOUNG’
The single is the lead and title track from her surprise EP released just last week.
On the video and song the Danish singer said:
“I’m so happy to present this video because it feels very true to the song and to who I am. It was inspired by a painting called ‘The Dance Of Life’ by one of my favourite artists, Edvard Munch. It’s an illustration of three women—one in white, one in red and one in black—and tells a story about three stages of human life: youth, maturity, and old age. I was always drawn to this image as a kid due to its simple symbolism and emotion and have been dying to do a video that could reflect on it. Since When I Was Young is all about nostalgia and reflecting on life—especially the past, but also the now and the future—it just seemed like the perfect time to do it. J.A.C.K. came up with the idea of me playing all three women at the same time, dancing the dance of life, seduced, intrigued and fooled by each other, and they took this whole idea to levels I couldn’t even have dreamed of.”