Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 8:
Passion Pit – ‘Sleepyhead’
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno) – ‘Best Friend’
The Go! Team – ‘The Power Is On’
The Go! Team (feat: The Detroit Youth Choir) – ‘Semicircle Song’
Otherkin – ‘Come On Hello’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Eminem – ‘Lose Yourself’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’
Gavin Friday – ‘Dolls’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
The Muppet Barbershop Quartet – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Know Your Enemy’
REWS – ‘Running Against The Wall’
Trick Mist – ‘Fraction’ (Phare Remix)
Liam Lynch – ‘United States Of Whatever’
Hour 2:
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
N.W.A. – ‘Straight Outta Compton’
Melodica Deathship (feat: Sinead Pierce) – ‘Standing On The Hill’
Jerry Fish – ‘Barefoot & Free’ (James Darkin Remix)
EERA – ‘Watching You’
Pugwash – ‘Two Wrongs’
Pugwash interview
Pugwash – ‘Shine On Norvell Jefferson’
Rosborough – ‘Burn Blue’
The Orb – ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’
Mount Alaska – ‘Outlier’
Fever Ray – ‘Wanna Sip’
Meltybrains? – ‘Donegal’