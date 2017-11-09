2FM RISING | Mango and MathMan

Northside Dublin MC, Mango Dassle has been active in the Irish Urban Music scene for 5 years. A former member of the ‘Animators’ collective, Mango has now stepped in to a more mature and unique sound that hasn’t been heard from Irish shores before.

Raised on pirate radio tapes and Dublin Street culture, Mango carries the flag for the city. His first single ‘Badman’ produced by Dublin producer MathMan is a hard hitting, grime influenced street anthem. Filled with Dublin quips, Irish slang and Mango’s razor sharp delivery, ‘Badman’ is a statement of intent from this young MC.

Mango and MathMan are playing eir Other Voices Festival 1-3 December this year, supporting Rusangano Family in Cork 9th December and releasing an EP/ celebrating it with a launch in December, keep your eyes on their socials for that date!

Follow Mango here and MathMan here.

Photo credit – Elius Grace

This was THE WILDEST SHOW we played this year! Energy crew were in the building front to bleedin back! Sea of faces from all walks of life having a big whopper rave together.We premiered 3 records off the new EP and one went so hard it knocked the sound system out THREE TIMES!! Thank you for everyone supporting.We play All Out Design this Saturday we strongly recommend getting tickets ….Shot by OpenBin Media Posted by Mango Dassle on Thursday, November 9, 2017

⬇Check out their video for Badman (Dipped in Mosch Remix) right here