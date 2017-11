Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her highly anticipated 6th studio album…

There will be 15 songs and her BFF Ed Sheeran is one of the featuring artists, as well as rapper Future.

This isn’t the first time Ed and Taylor have worked together, they did of course do a track back in 2012 off her RED album, EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED.

REPUTATION is due out this Friday

Check out the full tracklist below…