Drake is taking a year off to work in film and collect first edition Harry Potter books

Drake is has revealed in an interview with THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER what his plans are…

Talking in the interview Drake said he intends on taking six months to a year off to work on tv shows and films.

He said he’ll always be working on music and he won’t stop anytime soon. However he is focussing on bringing back the acclaimed U.K. crime drama TOP BOY for a third season on Netflix which is due to premiere in 2019.

Drake also revealed that he has a hell of a lot more productions in the works.

In addition randomly enough, the rapper and actor is mad for Harry Potter, so much so he is on the hunt around the world for a first edition of THE SORCEROR’S STONE. Currently limited copies of the book are on the market for $160,000, but if you’re Drake that is just small change.