Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 7
St. Vincent – ‘Los Ageless’
Formation – ‘All The Rest Is Noise’
Mount Kimbie (feat: Andrea Balency) – ‘You Look Certain I’m Not So Sure’
CSS – ‘Alala’
Fontaines – ‘Winter In The Sun’
Green Day – ‘American Idiot’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’
Ben Folds – ‘Rockin The Suburbs’
Vulpynes – ‘OCD’ (Session)
PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’
Lamb – ‘Illumina’
Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’
U2 – ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’
Will De Burca – ‘Madrid’
Jane Weaver – ‘The Architect’ (Andy Votel’s Brutaliszt 250KG Remix)
Hour 2:
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Little Sister’
Vulpynes – ‘Silica’ (Session)
Wolf Alice – ‘Space & Time’
REWS – ‘Violins’
Aine Cahill – ‘Blood Diamonds’
Pugwash – ‘Kings & Queens’
Fangclub – ‘Bad Words’
Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’
Young Fathers – ‘Lord’
Massive Attack (feat: Shara Nelson) – ‘Safe From Harm’
EERA – ‘Beast’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
Vulpynes – ‘Terry Said’ (Session)
Contemplenta – ‘Scent Of Splendour’
Fever Ray – ‘A Part Of Us’
Fever Ray – ‘Seven’