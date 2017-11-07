Vance Joy announces Dublin show

Australian musician Vance Joy is returning to Europe after 4 years…

Vance Joy has announced a March 2018 European tour where he’ll be coming to Dublin on the 20th to play the Olympia Theatre.

Tickets go on sale this Friday the 10th 9am.

Europe, it’s been 4 years since I’ve seen you. I’m coming back with the band next March. Pre sale starts tomorrow https://t.co/OnPINh35cV pic.twitter.com/ZsHlnxchxX — Vance Joy (@vancejoy) November 7, 2017