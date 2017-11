Paris Hilton says she is planning on releasing a ‘Deep House Techno’ album…

Paris has been DJing for several years and she’s one of the highest paid, earning up to $1 million per gig.

Now the socialite/DJ has said she’s working on her second album which will be ‘Deep House Techno’ but no news on when we’ll get to hear it.

For now lets take it back a few years and listen to this banger STARS ARE BLIND…