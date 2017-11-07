Kurupt FM reschedule Dublin show

Kurupt FM were due to play Dublin’s The Academy this Friday…

MCD and Ticketmaster Ireland tweeted that the show has been cancelled due to filming commitments. We don’t know when yet but we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

*cries*

