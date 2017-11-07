BREAKING! Hermitage Green and Little Hours added to the 2fm XMAS BALL line-up

Two more artists have been added to the 2fm XMAS BALL ’17 on December the 19th LINE-UP!

Hermitage Green and Little Hours are the latest bands to be announced, set to join The Script, The Coronas, Gavin James, Hudson Taylor and Wild Youth.

Come and celebrate Christmas with some of Ireland’s best music acts this year all in aid of The ISPCC.

Tickets are priced at 39.50 and go on sale this Friday the 10th of November at 9am from ticketmaster.ie.