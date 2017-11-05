Dave Fanning Show | Comedian Sean Lock

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Pete Holidai and Steve Averill of Trouble Pilgrims talk punk and 40 years of making music

With Guy Fawkes tonight in the U.K. and BBC’s Gunpowder causing controversy with its gory scenes, historian John Gibney told us about the real Guy Fawkes

Aoife Barry was in studio with some of the more unusual news stories from during the week, including the Chinese man who paid $10000 for a glass of whiskey!

And comedian Sean Lock of 8 Out of 10 Cats fame told Dave about his upcoming Dublin gigs

