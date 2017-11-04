Dave Fanning – Songs with a season, In America and Nasty Women…

On today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Many many songs make reference to a time of year…whether it’s a particular month, or indeed a season, the time of year has provided inspiration to musicians of all ages. Simon Maher runs through a few of the more notable ones.

The question that seems to baffle many people on this side of the Atlantic about current American politics is ‘how did Trump win?’ It’s the question that Caitríona Perry gets asked most when she comes home. Her new book ‘In America: Tales from Trump County’ perhaps answers that very question. Her book tells the story of her encounters with Trump supporters and their reasons for doing what they did.

‘Such a nasty woman’ – One of Donald Trump’s most famously awful quotes has now become something of a rallying cry. There are many of those ‘nasty women’ throughout history who refused to conform. Hannah Jewell’s new book 100 Nasty Women in History is a shining a light on some of the women who might have been described as nasty…

Movie critic Paul Whitington talks about this weeks newest releases including ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Notorious’.