Chris & Ciara, The Best Bits from Saturday’s Show!

On Chris and Ciara today…

Ciara admitted she’d bench press Paul O’Connell to get her hands on tickets to the Ireland vs South Africa game next weekend.

In honour of Noel Gallaghers bands performance on Jools Holland during the week the guys created their very own office equipment orchestra.

Chris was very happy Ciara found some meaning in Taylor Swifts song Gorgeous AND Chris also dished out some medical advice.

Click HERE to listen and download all the best bits from today’s show!