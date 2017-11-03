A Stranger Things party is happening in Dublin next month

Hangar Dublin presents Stranger Things – The Upside Down Party…

For one night Hangar will be transformed into rural Indiana decked out in Christmas lights that communicate with the Upside Down, Eggo’s Cocktails (FYI, they said probably not because that sounds horrible), arcade machines, lots of smoke and visuals from the show on their 20 foot screen.

The party is taking place on Friday the 8th of December and you can expect 80’s style electro plus 80’s alt rock, pop, power ballads like Bowie, Foreigner, The Clash, Kenny Rogers, Duran Duran and more.

They say ”dressing up as your favourite character is highly endorsed”.

Tickets are a bargain for 7/9 euro and its recommended you nab them asap before it sells out.

Click HERE for tickets.

Click HERE for more info.