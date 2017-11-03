Lena Dunham thought Jack Antonoff was proposing but he was b******g about her
Lena Dunham took to twitter to tell us all a very funny story…
Lena thought her boyfriend Jack Antonoff was planning on proposing to her but it turns out he got caught rapih talking s**t about her.
On a side note, she also said she wants Cardi B’s ring if Jack does propose…
Of course he got me a raindrop shape ring pic.twitter.com/iIJ2NSxQeI
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 28, 2017
I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal 💍 to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him "talking shit" about me!
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice.
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
Also they were huddled and I heard him say "Lena" and "finger" so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
Anyway I want Cardi B's ring
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017