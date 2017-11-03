Sound of the Nation

Lena Dunham thought Jack Antonoff was proposing but he was b******g about her

Lena Dunham thought Jack Antonoff was proposing but he was b******g about her

Lena Dunham took to twitter to tell us all a very funny story…

Lena thought her boyfriend Jack Antonoff was planning on proposing to her but it turns out he got caught rapih talking s**t about her.

On a side note, she also said she wants Cardi B’s ring if Jack does propose…