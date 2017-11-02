Sound of the Nation

eir Other Voices announce first wave of acts heading to Dingle

eir Other Voices have announce the first group of acts playing the Music Trail…

Acts heading to Dingle on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of December include Columbia Mills, Mango and MathMan, Super Silly, Loah and more.

See the rest of the performers below…