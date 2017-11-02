eir Other Voices announce first wave of acts heading to Dingle
eir Other Voices have announce the first group of acts playing the Music Trail…
Acts heading to Dingle on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of December include Columbia Mills, Mango and MathMan, Super Silly, Loah and more.
See the rest of the performers below…
Time to announce the first acts playing the Music Trail in association w/ Heineken & the guests joining Jim Carroll at Banter this December! pic.twitter.com/UfTR5ZpKxR
— Other Voices (@OtherVoicesLive) November 2, 2017