2FM RISING | GOOD STRANGERS

Our 2fm Rising Act this week is the brilliant Good Strangers with the track “Throwing Knives In The Dark”

The band was formerly known as White Chalk and had success with a number 1 EP on iTunes called “Golden Kids”.

Following this success the band toured Germany on an arena tour supporting one of Germanys top recording artists Rea Garvey in 2015. After returning from Germany they changed direction and have been writing and recording new material for release this year!

The 4 piece band consists of lead singer Conor Quinn, Kevin Farrell on lead guitar, Liam O’ Reilly bass and Brain Masterson drums.

⬇Check out their video for Throwing Knives in the Dark right here ⬇

