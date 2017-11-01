Stolen EastEnders Christmas script to be sold for £4000

The Christmas EastEnders script has been stolen, revealing huge twists…

A person nabbed it from outside the Elstree studios and is trying to sell it to a journalist at an asking price of £4,000. Reports say the script was seen lying on the ground and picked up by a temporary BBC worker. He was caught on camera and met with Mail Online to offer it for a huge price, however they went to the BBC instead and have completely an investigation into the situation.

