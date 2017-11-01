Sound of the Nation

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears shares 1st solo single

Jake Shears, the frontman of Scissor Sisters has released his first single as a solo artist.

Its been 5 years since Scissor Sisters’ last album Magic Hour. For a long time Jake thought it was cheesy if he went out as a solo artist. In an emailed note to fans via Billboard he said…

“There was a moment in time, that I really wasn’t interested in making a solo record, I found the notion a little cheesy. But I was talking with a friend one day and he said: ‘There’s no issue with you making a solo record—as long as it’s fantastic.’ I took that to heart.” 

 

Listen to Creep City…