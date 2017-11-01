Milli Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS…

Revealed to Variety magazine that her kiss with Finn Wolfhard’s character Mike Wheeler was both her character and her own in real life kiss too.

She said…

“It was a strange experience,” she admits, “Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, ‘Whoa!’”

She also revealed that Finn said Brown wasn’t his first kiss, but she doesn’t believe him:

“He says I wasn’t but I definitely think I was, I think he was just trying to be cool.”

You can watch season 2 of Strangers things on Netflix now…