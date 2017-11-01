Liam Payne’s new music video stars Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne is set to star in Liam Payne’s new music video for his single BEDROOM floor….
Some cheeky photo shave leaked online showing the pair together. Its due out Monday the 6th of October.
Check out the pics…
#NEW | HQ of @LiamPayne on the set of #BedroomFloor ! pic.twitter.com/EKyidx56q9
— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) October 31, 2017
#NEW | @LiamPayne and @bellathorne on the set of the #BedroomFloor MV that comes out this Monday Nov, 6th – via @TheSun 📸 (01/11) pic.twitter.com/FHPZeWWenW
— Liam Payne News (@SoloLiamNews) November 1, 2017