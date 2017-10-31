Taylor Swift and Eminem are going on Saturday Night Live

The line-up for Saturday Night Live over the next 3 weeks has been revealed…

Acts set to perform on the show include Talyor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Eminem, Chance The Rapper and more. People are mostly excited to see Taylor and Eminem though because they’ve been making very rare performances lately PLUS both have long awaited albums coming out in November.

Schedule your record button!

