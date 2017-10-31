JAY-Z will receive Industry Icon Award at the 2018 Grammys

JAY-Z will be presented with the Salute to Industry Icons Award at the 2018 pre-Grammys Gala…

“His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement on Tuesday. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards.”

The nominees for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be announced on November 28. After 15 years in Los Angeles, the event returns to New York City this year and will take place at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018.