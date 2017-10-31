The best celeb Halloween costumes
Happy Halloween!
These days Halloween seems to be more about what celebs can dress up the best as other celebs. Some of them knocked it out of the park this year! Here are some of our favourites.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa…again
Kendrick Lamar as Jesus
Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil Kim and Biggie
Cardi B as Cruella de Vil
Kim Kardashian and Aaliyah
Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian as 90s Michael Jackson and Madonna
MJ & Madge –#ICONS pic.twitter.com/sbz5Fk9eI6
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017
Rita Ora as Poisin Ivy
Demi Lovato as Selena
Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017
Nas as Comedian Richard Pryor
Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe
Kristen Bell as Elsa from Frozen
Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton
Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine