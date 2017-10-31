Sound of the Nation

The best celeb Halloween costumes

Happy Halloween!

These days Halloween seems to be more about what celebs can dress up the best as other celebs. Some of them knocked it out of the park this year! Here are some of our favourites.

 

Dua Lipa

BEETLEJUICE

Dua Lipa…again

Hamburg, 27.10.2017, The self-titled tour, Halloween Special ⚡️ // shot by @pixielevinson

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ.

Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil Kim and Biggie

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Kim Kardashian and Aaliyah

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian as 90s Michael Jackson and Madonna

Rita Ora as Poisin Ivy

Demi Lovato as Selena

Nas as Comedian Richard Pryor

Rich About to hit these streets

Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

❤️ #FundFair

Kristen Bell as Elsa from Frozen

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️

Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine

Princess Jasmine & her sexy Gladiator. ✨🤴🏼👸🏼✨

