Dave Fanning | Maia Dunphy talks the M Word and more…..

Dave spoke to Katie Holly the Irish Producer behind new the new documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Jackie Fox was in studio with some of the more unusual news stories from during the week including the plans to give robots citizenship in Saudi Arabia and how one man was arrested for singing in his car in Canada

Maia Dunphy was in studio to talk about her new book The M Word in which she talks about experiences being a first time mother

And Dave spoke to acclaimed Rolling Stone writer Anthony DeCurtis about his new book ‘Lou Reed a Life’

