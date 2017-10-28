Dave Fanning Show – Ireland’s Ancient East, Steely Dan and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Why Can’t Everything Just Stay The Same is the title of a new book by writer Stephanie Preissner. In the last couple of years Stephanie’s career has skyrocketed with the success of TV drama ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’ and lots more besides. She chats with Dave about her new book.

Manchan Magan talks about Ireland’s Ancient East. He describes the many sights to see along the way including Hook House, Athlone Castle and Dunbrody Famine ship.

Dave chats with Donald Fagen of Steely Dan about Walter Becker and how they met, how they worked together. They also discuss the future of Steely Dan without Walter.

Movie Critic with the Irish Independent Paul Whitington talks about this weeks newest movies including ‘Thor:Ragnarok’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’.