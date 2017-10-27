Sam Smith adds a 2nd Dublin date due to demand
Sam Smith has added another Dublin date in the 3 Arena…
His sophomore album THE THRILL OF IT ALL is due for release worldwide on the 3rd of November. After announcing his gig in Dublin’s 3Arena on March 30th he’s just added a date for the 31st as well!
Tickets are on sale right now priced at 46.15 via ticketmaster.ie.
.@samsmithworld adds a second show due to demand!
Saturday, 31st March // @3arenadublin
Tickets on sale now
👉🏻 https://t.co/356A1KBvBA pic.twitter.com/eviMrVnNA8
— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) October 27, 2017