Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line raked in $72 million in just one month

Rihanna newly launch Fenty Beauty has been a hit across the world…

Its loved by bloggers, makeup artists, and costumers for its wide range of diverse skin tones and holographic highlighters.

YouTube aannounced that Fenty Beauty racked up 132 million views in its first month. The line launched on Sept. 8 and has since been hailed for its inclusivity, offering a 40-shade foundation collection, and featuring diverse models of all skin tones.

During the month of September the line has earned $72 million in earned media value.

