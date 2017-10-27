Liam Gallagher announces huge Irish summer show

Liam Gallagher is set to play his biggest Irish headline solo show…

Already he sold out dates in The Olympia Theatre and Weston Airport this year and now he’ll return next year to play an open air concert at Malahide Castle, Friday the 15th of June 2018.

His debut solo album AS YOU WERE released on the 6th of October, went straight to number 1 in Ireland and is still in the top 10 today.

Tickets go on sale Friday the 3rd of November at 9am.