LCD Soundsystem announce Malahide Castle show
LCD Soundsystem have announced they’re returning to Ireland next year…
After their amazing residency in the Olympia Theatre in September, LCD Soundsystem will return to play an ourdoor performance at Malahide Castle, Dublin on June the 5th 2018.
Tickets are priced from 69.50 and go on sale Friday the 3rd of November at 9am from ticketmaster.ie.
June 5th
Tickets on sale next Friday at 9am! pic.twitter.com/ZKMlLb92o5
— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) October 27, 2017