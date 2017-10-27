Gavin James shares brand new song

Today is a big day for Gavin…

Aside from releasing a brand new song today called HEARTS ON FIRE, he is also one of our fantastic artists on The Joshua Tree New Roots album that just came out today (which shot to #1 in the iTunes chart this morning but we don’t want to brag) he’ll also be in to chat to our Eoghan McDermott on 2fm at 4pm!

Hearts On Fire is out now!

Listen here: https://t.co/ralvF4V7bI

Thank you for all your support, the response has been insane! 😃 Gav x pic.twitter.com/5E4OPFh0HQ — Gavin James (@gavinjames) October 27, 2017

